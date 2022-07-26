1-Day Woot Sale Knocks Up to $1,198 Off Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs

Samsung's "The Frame" looks like no other TV on the market right now. That's because it's as much a piece of decor as it is a screen for watching shows and movies. And right now, Woot has a rare opportunity to snag one of the latest 2022 models at a discount. Today only, Woot is offering up to 28% off The Frame TVs, with sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 85 inches. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Frame is more than just a TV. It's also a sleek piece of digital artwork designed to mesh seamlessly with the rest of your home. It's ultrathin at just 1 inch thick, and it features interchangeable that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that fits your home's style. And just because it's also a display piece, that doesn't mean Samsung skimped on the hardware. It's equipped with a 4K QLED screen, boasts support for HDR10 Plus and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for a crisp, rich picture.

It also has an anti-glare matte display, a new addition for the 2022 model, that almost entirely eliminates light reflection so you can see the screen clearly -- day or night. When it's not in use, you can also set The Frame to art mode, where it functions as a digital picture frame. You can upload your own photos, or choose from over 1,400 pieces with a $6 monthly subscription to Samsung's .