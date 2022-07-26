Marvel's Next Movies, Shows Eero Wi-Fi Router Sales AirPods Deals Bose SoundLink Flex for $129 Best High-Speed ISPs for Gigabit Laptops Under $500 Top Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Amazon vs. Nest Thermostat
1-Day Woot Sale Knocks Up to $1,198 Off Samsung's The Frame 4K TVs

The new 2022 model of Samsung's sleek The Frame TV is here, and today Woot is offering some of the biggest discounts we've seen to date.
Samsung's "The Frame" looks like no other TV on the market right now. That's because it's as much a piece of decor as it is a screen for watching shows and movies. And right now, Woot has a rare opportunity to snag one of the latest 2022 models at a discount. Today only, Woot is offering up to 28% off The Frame TVs, with sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 85 inches. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

The Frame is more than just a TV. It's also a sleek piece of digital artwork designed to mesh seamlessly with the rest of your home. It's ultrathin at just 1 inch thick, and it features interchangeable magnetic bezels that come in a range of colors and materials, so you can find one that fits your home's style. And just because it's also a display piece, that doesn't mean Samsung skimped on the hardware. It's equipped with a 4K QLED screen, boasts support for HDR10 Plus and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for a crisp, rich picture. 

It also has an anti-glare matte display, a new addition for the 2022 model, that almost entirely eliminates light reflection so you can see the screen clearly -- day or night. When it's not in use, you can also set The Frame to art mode, where it functions as a digital picture frame. You can upload your own photos, or choose from over 1,400 pieces with a $6 monthly subscription to Samsung's Art Store