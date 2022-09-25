1-Day Woot Deal Saves You $340 on a 2020 iMac

Now that it looks like remote work is here to stay, you may be looking for a more permanent computer for your workstation. Apple computers claimed nearly half the spots on our list of the best desktops for 2022, and right now you can pick up an older model at a bargain. Today only, Woot has 2020 iMac models on sale for just $960, saving you $340 compared with the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until supplies run out, so be sure to get your order in before then.

This previous-gen iMac doesn't have an M1 processor like most current Apple computers, but does come packed full of other powerful hardware. It's equipped with a 8th-gen six-core Intel i5 processor, as well as 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. The screen is a 21.5-inch 4K Retina display, and it features a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. It's also more versatile than some current laptops, with two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a headphone jack and a built-in SD card reader. Deals on Apple computers -- including older models -- don't come around every day, so don't miss out on this discount if you're hoping to grab an iMac at a bargain.