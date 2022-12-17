1-Day Peloton Bike Sale Brings New All-Time Low With $395 Discount

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and if you're a regular cyclist you might have considered buying one, too. If the price was the biggest thing holding you back, then you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale at Woot. Right now, you can , bringing a new all-time low price to it. This saves you just under $400.

Peloton Woot is offering the best price we've ever seen on a Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.

The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4-by-2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. are all sold separately.

If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some . Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.