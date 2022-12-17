CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

1-Day Peloton Bike Sale Brings New All-Time Low With $395 Discount

You can get the Peloton Bike delivered to your home for just $1,145 right now, its best price ever.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and if you're a regular cyclist you might have considered buying one, too. If the price was the biggest thing holding you back, then you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale at Woot. Right now, you can pick up the original Peloton bike for just $1,050, bringing a new all-time low price to it. This saves you just under $400.
Peloton

Peloton Bike: $1,050

Save $395

Woot is offering the best price we've ever seen on a Peloton bike right now, but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.

$1,050 at Woot

The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4-by-2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. Shoes, mats and more are all sold separately.

If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some accessories bundled with the Bike. Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.

Crush your fitness goals from home.

Use the CNET Shopping extension to compare prices on dumbbells, yoga mats and reusable water bottles.