X
CNET logo

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

1-Day Best Buy Sale Knocks Up to $500 Off Laptops From Asus, HP and Microsoft

Including $300 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, plus deals on select desktops.

Max McHone
2 min read
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Microsoft/CNET

If you're shopping for a new computer, then today's your lucky day. This morning, Best Buy kicked off a one-day flash sale where you can shop big discounts on a variety of laptops, desktops and two-in-ones. You can save up to $500 on models from Asus, HP and more, which includes $300 off the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9. All of these deals are set to expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) today, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is the latest model in Microsoft's lineup, and is an upgraded version of the Surface Pro 8 that made our list of the best two-in-one laptops. It features a 13-inch LCD touchscreen display, and weighs in at just 32 ounces, so it's perfect for taking care of work on the go. Right now, Best Buy is offering $300 off an upgraded configuration that comes equipped with a 12-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which drops the price down to $1,300. Or, if that's a little much for your needs, you can grab the model with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor for $900, $200 off. 

And the Surface Pro 9 isn't the only computer on sale today. If you prefer power over portability, you can snag the Asus Tuf Dash gaming laptop for $1,000, saving you $500 compared to the usual price. It's equipped with an impressive 15.6-inch full HD display and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for stunning graphics -- plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD for speedy performance -- and it comes with a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass.

Or, if you want a new computer for your home office setup, you can grab this all-in-one HP desktop. This sleek desktop features a large 21.5-inch WLED display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, plus built-in speakers and an HD webcam in a single system that you can grab for $310 right now, saving you $70. It even comes with a wired keyboard and mouse so you've got everything you need to start working right in the box. 

There are a few other models on sale as well, so be sure to check out the entire selection before these deals expire tonight. Or you can check out our full roundup of all the best laptop deals for even more bargains. 

