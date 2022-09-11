1-Day Best Buy Sale Knocks up to $400 Off Latest MacBook Models

Apple's MacBooks are some of the very best laptops you'll find on the market right now, and have claimed multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for the year. The one major drawback of these sleek Apple laptops is that they're expensive, and Apple rarely offers discounts on its own products. But today only, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to pick one up at a discount. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can save up to $400 on select MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, including some of the latest models equipped with Apple's brand-new M2 processor.

You'll find quite a few of the latest and most advanced MacBooks discounted at this sale, including the with a cutting-edge M2 processor. This compact model is smaller than the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pros and features a stunning 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The base model comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and starts at $1,149, $150 off the usual price.

If you prefer a bigger display, you could opt for a previous-gen MacBook Pro, which is available with a 14-inch or 16-inch display. It comes equipped with Apple's M1 Pro processor, which provides more than enough computing power for most people's needs -- or you can upgrade to the if you need something with serious power. The base models come equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with prices starting at $1,599 for the and $2,099 for the , both $400 off the usual price.

And if affordability is your number one priority, you could pick up a starting at $900, saving you $100 compared to the usual price. This lightweight MacBook features a compact 13.3-inch display, an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and weighs in at just 2.8-pounds, so it's ideal for taking on the go.