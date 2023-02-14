1-Day Best Buy Deal Knocks $99 Off Apple's Premium AirPods Max Headphones

Apple consistently makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds on the market, so it's no surprise that its premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, were named our favorite high-end pair for 2023. And while these sleek hi-fi headphones come with a pretty high price tag, today only you can snag a pair for less at Best Buy. Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can -- $99 less than Apple charges for them and $50 off their list price at Best Buy.

Even with the discount, these Apple headphones are certainly pricey, but they're crammed full of high-end features and impressive specs that make them a nice investment for serious audiophiles. They're equipped with top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities, and they support high-fidelity audio for a premium listening experience. Featuring Apple's H1 processor, they're designed to work seamlessly with other Apple devices as well. They offer iPad and iPhone users spatial audio for more immersive sound, and allow you to use Siri completely hands-free. And while they're a bit on the heavier side, the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions make them surprisingly comfortable.

