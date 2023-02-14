Rihanna's Halftime Show Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl's Movie Trailers 'The Flash' Trailer White House: It's Not Aliens Valentine's Freebies A ChatGPT Dating Profile Best and Worst Onscreen Couples
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

1-Day Best Buy Deal Knocks $99 Off Apple's Premium AirPods Max Headphones

Today only, you can snag a pair of these top-of-the-line over-ear headphones for $450.
A grey pair of AirPods Max headphones against a blue background.
Apple

Apple consistently makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds on the market, so it's no surprise that its premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, were named our favorite high-end pair for 2023. And while these sleek hi-fi headphones come with a pretty high price tag, today only you can snag a pair for less at Best Buy. Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can grab the space gray color variant for $450 -- $99 less than Apple charges for them and $50 off their list price at Best Buy. 

See at Best Buy

Even with the discount, these Apple headphones are certainly pricey, but they're crammed full of high-end features and impressive specs that make them a nice investment for serious audiophiles. They're equipped with top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities, and they support high-fidelity audio for a premium listening experience. Featuring Apple's H1 processor, they're designed to work seamlessly with other Apple devices as well. They offer iPad and iPhone users spatial audio for more immersive sound, and allow you to use Siri completely hands-free. And while they're a bit on the heavier side, the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions make them surprisingly comfortable. 

Or, if you're looking for discounts on a different pair of Apple headphones, you can check out our roundup of all the best AirPods deals you can shop right now. 