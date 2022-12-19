CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
1-Day Best Buy Deal Knocks $55 Off Our Favorite Smart Display for 2022

The second-gen Google Nest Hub is our favorite smart display overall for 2022, and today only it's on sale for just $45.
A 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub against a red background.
Google

Your home should be your happy place, a breath of fresh air from the responsibilities of everyday life. A smart display can help it be just that. With hands-free help for making calls, checking the weather, looking up recipes and anything else you might need to browse the web for, a smart home hub is your virtual assistant. The second-gen Google Nest Hub is our overall favorite smart display for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for just $45, $55 off the usual price, at Best Buy. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

The Nest Hub has a sleek 7-inch smart display, which is great for getting a rundown of your day at a glance. Check the news and weather, set alarms and alerts, get up-to-date info about your commute and more. You can even customize it with morning and nighttime routines to start and end your days right. You can also use it to stream music and movies, as well as browsing YouTube videos, all controlled with just your voice.

The Nest Hub is compatible with other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, so you can use it to lock your doors, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat and lots more. This second-gen display is the centerpiece of a smart home, and you can take it to the next level by adding additional smart devices throughout the house like the Google Nest Mini, which is also on sale at the moment. 

Google Nest Hub (2nd-Gen) Review: More for Your Money

