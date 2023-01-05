1-Day Deal at Best Buy Knocks $100 Off Microsoft's Latest Surface Pro 9

With a Microsoft Surface Pro, you don't have to sacrifice the power and versatility of a laptop for the convenience and portability of a tablet. These two-in-ones are some of the most popular hybrid devices out there, and right now, you can snag the latest model in the lineup at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which drops the price down to $900. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Jan. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Surface Pro 9 is the latest model in Microsoft's lineup, and is an upgraded version of the Surface Pro 8 that made our list of the best two-in-one laptops. This model is equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage.

The display is a vibrant 13-inch, 2,880x1,920-pixel touchscreen, and it supports Dolby Vision, making it great for content creation and video editing. Plus it weighs in at just 32 ounces, and has an impressive 15-hour battery life, so it's perfect for taking with you on the go. It's powered by Windows 11, and can even be used for cloud gaming if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.