Deals

1-Day Amazon Deal Knocks $150 Off This Already Affordable Roomba

The Roomba i2 is a powerful, no-frills robot vacuum, and right now you can pick it up for just $200.
A Roomba robot vacuum and smart phone against a purple background.
Roomba

When it comes to robot vacuums, Roomba is the brand to beat -- claiming half the spots on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2022. And right now, you can snag one of these handy household helpers at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $150 off the Roomba i2, one of the brand's more budget friendly models, dropping the price down to just $200. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

With the Roomba i2, you can take vacuuming off your to-do list for good. It's equipped with dual rubber brushes that are designed for a variety of different surfaces and won't get clogged or tangled by pet hair. It cleans your home in neat rows, and generates a simple map as it goes to determine the most efficient cleaning route. You can set it to clean on a custom schedule, or control it using your voice through an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker. 

If you want to take advantage of this voice control features, but don't have any smart devices in your home, Amazon is also offering bundle deals on select Roombas that include an third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker. You can shop all available bundles here

