World's Oldest Living Dog Is a Toy Fox Terrier That Listens to Country Music

The world's oldest living dog has distinct musical tastes. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, was born on March 28, 2000, making her 22 years old and then some. And her owners say Pebbles doesn't seem affected by her new title.

"She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping," said Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, one of Pebbles' owners. "Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum."

Nothing to see here, just the world's oldest dog next to her certificate 🥰️https://t.co/gJ6JLmmX5l pic.twitter.com/kdEhkpZOow — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 31, 2022

Pebbles weighs just 4 pounds. Julie Gregory says the family originally planned to adopt a larger dog but were won over by her lively personality. She's had 24 puppies from three litters but lost her "husband," another toy fox terrier named Rocky, when he died in 2017. She's also been on a cat food diet since 2012, because her veterinarian says cat food is higher in meat-based protein than dog food.

Pebbles received the honor in March, but the Guinness Book of World Records only recently tweeted about it. Pebbles took the title from another dog with a country-music connection, a Chihuahua named TobyKeith. But that pooch is only 21, so Pebbles' human family realized she was older.

"Friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record," Gregory said. "When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied."

Her owners say that Pebbles in "fantastic health," but that they never imagined she'd become the world's oldest dog.

"We are truly honored," Gregory said. "Pebbles has been with us through everything; ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives."