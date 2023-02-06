Wordle Today, February 6: Hints, Clues and Answer for No. 597

Wordle is a daily ritual for millions of players around the world. Devised by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, the game was acquired by The New York Times the following year, increasing its reach exponentially.

Players can now easily save their stats and winning streaks on their New York Times Games account and share their results on social media. And you can compare your solution to the day's puzzle against the Times' Wordlebot.

Wordle can be addictive and sometimes frustrating. Many of us would love a little help getting to the answer. No cheating -- just a hint or two.



So I went ahead and solved today's puzzle, Wordle, No. 597, and provide some clues and tips below.



Heads up: You'll also find the answer to today's Wordle, in case you just can't bear to break your winning streak.

For more on Wordle, check out the best Wordle strategy tips, some ideal starter words and a host of Wordle alternatives.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game on The New York Times website and app.

Players get six chances to guess a five-letter word. Unless you're extremely lucky, that means entering a guess and learning what you can from the results to choose your next entry.

If you guess the wrong word but have the right letter in the correct spot, it shows up in a green box.

A correct letter in the wrong spot appears up in a yellow box.

A letter that isn't in the word at all shows up in a gray box.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Wordle tips

Even if you don't want a clue to today's answer, there are some best practices that can help you get to the finish line.

Choose a good first word. It's nearly impossible to get the answer right out of the gate, so use your first guess strategically. Choose a word with three vowels -- like orate, ratio or media.



Personally, I alternate between adieu and audio.



You also want to start out with a word that uses five different letters to increase your odds of landing on some of the right ones.



Your guesses have to be real words. You might be tempted to randomly enter some commonly used letters to see if any are in the answer. Like, R, S, T, L, N and E -- the letters provided to players on Wheel of Fortune.



But you'll get a "Not in word list" message if you try.

Don't pick SAT words. While Wordle will sometimes use less common words -- WOOER, KNOLL and REBUS have all been answers -- it's rare for it to be an obscure term.



The week of Jan. 30, for example, the answers were CRAVE, CROSS, SCOLD, SHIRK and TASTY.



If you're torn between a few different guesses, go for the more frequently used word.

Pick two very different words for your first two guesses. This one comes directly from The New York Times. Especially if your first answer doesn't net a lot of clues, starting over with a new word with all new letters can help with the process of elimination.



Of course, it will also add to your overall score, so it really depends on how confident you are that you can solve the puzzle.

Wordle hints for February 6



Today's answer has only one vowel.

Today's answer repeats one letter.

Here's a clue: You can count on this to be a tricky Wordle.

What's the Wordle answer for February 6?

Still can't figure it out? OK, we'll tell you the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance to look away.

Today's word is…



NINTH

New York Times Company

I opened with ADIEU, one of my favorite ideal starter words. That only clued me in to one letter, and it was in the wrong place.

For my second guess, I went with STRIP. I figured I'd move the "I" one space to the left, since words that start or end with "I" are pretty rare.



That netted me another letter, a "T." Since "TH" is a fairly common ending, I took a shot with WIDTH.

In the end, it took me five turns to get the right answer for today's Wordle. Not my best score, but not my worst.

According to Wordlebot, the average player took 4.2 turns to complete the game.