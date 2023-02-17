Presidents Day is one of 12 federal holidays in the US, celebrated each year on the third Monday of February. In 2023, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 20.

The holiday was first established as Washington's Birthday in 1879 to honor President George Washington. It was commemorated on Feb. 22 until 1971, when it was moved away from Washington's actual birthdate to give federal workers another three-day weekend.

After that, it was more commonly known as "Presidents Day."



Depending on where you live, though, it may alternately be spelled "President's Day" (to acknowledge Washington) or Presidents' Day" (to include Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12).

According to the National Archives, Presidents Day will never fall on George Washington's actual birthday, since the latest the third Monday in February can fall is Feb. 21.



Read on: The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop Right Now

How did Washington's birthday become Presidents Day?

Soon after George Washington's death in 1799, his Feb. 22 birthday became an annual day of remembrance. It didn't become a federal holiday, however, until 1879 -- the first one to commemorate an individual.

The holiday was originally only observed in Washington, DC. But in 1885, it was expanded to include government offices nationwide.

In the late 1960s, Senator Robert McClory, a Republican from Illinois, promoted the idea of moving Washington's Birthday and several other federal holidays to a predetermined slate of Mondays.

According to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which McClory sponsored, such a switch would "bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation."



"This will mean a great deal to our families and our children," President Lyndon Johnson said in a statement upon signing the measure in 1968. "It will enable families who live some distance apart to spend more time together."

After the Uniform Monday Holiday Act went into effect in 1971, the day began to be widely referred to as Presidents Day.



But according to Section 6103 (a) of Title 5 of the United States Code, which classifies federal holidays, it's still just "Washington's Birthday."

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Washington's birthday wasn't always on Feb. 22

George Washington was born in Westmoreland County, Virginia, on Feb. 11, 1731. At the time, the colonies -- like the rest of the British Empire -- used the Julian calendar. In 1753, however, Parliament adopted the now-standard Gregorian calendar, which shifted everything by one year and 11 days.

Washington's birth date then became Feb. 22, 1732.



Read on: Labor Day: The Surprising Origins of the American Holiday

How do you spell Presidents Day, anyway?

According to the Associated Press style manual, it's "Presidents Day," with no punctuation. But the placement of the apostrophe really depends on which state you're in.

Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota,Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Washington use Presidents' Day .

. In Alaska, Idaho, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming, it's referred to as President's Day .

. Nevada, New Jersey and Oregon use Presidents Day.

Those are hardly the only options, though:

It's George Washington/Thomas Jefferson Birthday in Alabama.

in Alabama. In Arizona, it's Lincoln/Washington/Presidents' Day.

In Arkansas, it's called both George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Bates Day , to honor the late civil rights advocate.

and , to honor the late civil rights advocate. Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York all refer to the day as Washington's Birthday.

Maine uses Washington's Birthday/President's Day.

Minnesota goes with Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday.

In Montana, it's Lincoln's and Washington's Birthday.

Ohio celebrates Washington–Lincoln Day.

In Utah, its referred to as Washington and Lincoln Day.

Virginia, where Washington lived, uses George Washington Day.

In California, the holiday is simply classified as "the third Monday in February," and Delaware doesn't observe Feb. 22 as a state holiday at all.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

What is closed on Presidents Day?

Federal government offices are closed on the third Monday in February, as are post offices, US district courts and most state and local government offices and courts.

Public schools and universities may also be closed, as are many private institutions.



The majority of banks are closed on Presidents Day.

How is Presidents Day celebrated in the US?

Public talks, historical reenactments, exhibits and other events are often held on or before Feb. 22.

According to the History Channel, several states require schools to teach about the accomplishments of the chief executive in the days leading up to Presidents Day.

Many stores and retail sites hold Presidents Day sales.

Beginning in 1896, 100 years after it was first delivered, Washington's Farewell Address has been read aloud at the end of February each year by a member of the Senate. Last year, it was Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont.



In 2023, Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, will read the address on Feb. 27.