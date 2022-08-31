Labor Day: The Surprising Origins of the American Holiday

Labor Day is observed this year on Monday, Sept. 5. For many Americans, it marks the traditional end of summer -- a time to get off work and plan picnics and other fun events with family and friends.

But Labor Day's origins are more radical than barbecues, fireworks and big sales: The holiday dates to the often bloody trade-union movement of the late 19th century.

Here's what you need to know about Labor Day, including its history, traditions and the dates for Labor Day for the rest of the decade.

Lambert Studios/Getty Images

What is the origin of Labor Day?

There are two theories about the origins of Labor Day: According to the US Department of Labor, Peter J. McGuire, creator of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and, with Samuel Gompers, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, proposed a holiday honoring the common working man at a gathering of the New York Central Labor Union on May 12, 1882.

Held in September, the celebration would include a street parade and picnic that, according to the proposal, "would publicly show the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations."

McGuire's work in the trade union movement -- and especially in major labor strikes in 1886 and 1890 -- eventually led to widespread acceptance of the eight-hour workday in the US.



But a competing theory posits another 19th century labor activist, Matthew Maguire, was the real "father" of Labor Day. But Maguire was considered a radical in his time, even by Gompers.

A machinist in New Jersey, he ran for vice president on the Socialist Party ticket in 1896. In 1882, when McGuire supposedly proposed his holiday, Maguire was secretary of the Central Labor Union.

In The First Labor Day Parade, historian Ted Watts suggests Maguire's socialist politics were considered too extreme to make him the face of this new holiday, so McGuire was given the honor.

Still, when the Central Labor Union held the first Labor Day Parade in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882 -- a Tuesday, not a Monday -- Maguire was the one who sent out the invitations and rode at the front of the procession.

In 1894, an editorial in the Paterson, New Jersey, Morning Call claimed Matthew Maguire was "the undisputed author of Labor Day as a holiday."

When did Labor Day become a national holiday?

Labor Day was first recognized as a a state holiday by Oregon in 1887 and, over the next few years, more than two dozen more states followed suit.



In 1894, Congress passed a bill designating Labor Day a federal holiday to be held on the first Monday in September. President Grover Cleveland signed the legislation into law on June 28 of that year.

Is Labor Day the same day every year?

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September every year. This year, Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 5.



Here are the dates for Labor Day through 2030.

When is Labor Day? 2022 Sept. 5 2023 Sept. 4 2024 Sept. 2 2025 Sept. 1 2026 Sept. 7 2027 Sept. 6 2028 Sept. 4 2029 Sept. 3 2030 Sept. 2

Do other countries celebrate Labor Day?

Canada also celebrates Labour Day on the first Monday in September.

Dozens of other countries around the world honor the labor movement on May 1, known as International Workers' Day.

In 1889, the date was chosen by the Second International, a collection of socialist, communist and labor organizations, because it was the anniversary of the Haymarket Affair, a seminal incident in the US labor movement.

In 1886, the AFL had called on workers nationwide to go on strike for an eight-hour workday on May 1. In Chicago, a multi-day protest turned bloody when police attacked workers near the McCormick Reaper plant.

Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The violence escalated on May 4, when an unknown assailant threw a bomb and the blast and ensuing gunfire killed seven police officers and at least four civilians and wounded dozens more.

The US doesn't officially recognize May 1 as International Workers' Day.



While the incident happened in the US, and had a profound impact on the international labor movement, there was a desire to keep "the principle of working-class unity or trade union unity" from overshadowing nationalism and patriotism, historian Peter Linebaugh told NPR.

Where did the 'no white after Labor Day' rule come from?

Lighter-colored fabrics reflect the sun, making them well suited for the hot summer months. But this particular rule originated with established society types in Gilded Age New York in the 19th century.



They feared their circles were being invaded by "new money" interlopers so they policed social norms -- including fashion -- and dictated Labor Day was the formal end of the summer social season and a time to return to darker, heavier fabrics.

However, fashion icons from Coco Chanel to former first lady Michelle Obama have famously flouted the practice and contemporary etiquette guides insist the "no white" rule is a thing of the past.



