Wear This Sneaky 'Snack Scarf' to Smuggle Food Out of Holiday Parties

Maybe someone in the new-product division at Hefty guzzled too much spiked eggnog, because this is one loopy idea. The trash-bag maker created the Snack Scarf, which hides a secret, Hefty-plastic-bag-lined pocket and is meant for those who just have to sneak treats out of a holiday party.

The scarf comes in both quart and gallon versions, were priced at just $2.78 (the same price as a box of Hefty slider storage bags), and even come with a box of the bags. No wonder that, at press time, the scarves were listed as sold out. Hefty didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether the scarves will be restocked.

Not sure I'd be the one packing barbecue-sauce-coated meatballs into a scarf pocket, but between face masks, winter-necessity facial tissue, and even cell phones, I wouldn't mind a nice big pocket sewn into my winter scarf. Here's hoping they make another batch.