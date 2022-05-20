For a Relaxing Vacation, Let Iceland's Horses Write Work Emails for You

No need to worry about answering work emails while you're on vacation in Iceland. One of the country's communication-savvy Icelandic horses can do it for you.

A creative campaign from tourism body Visit Iceland promises to "OutHorse your email" so you're free to unplug and visit the Nordic country's mountains, waterfalls and fjords uninterrupted.

"Nothing ruins a vacation like an email from your boss," the campaign reads. "Thankfully, Iceland has the perfect solution." That solution involves horses clip-clopping along a giant outdoor keyboard to tell your co-workers you're too busy ''''bdqtde'd+pi to look at their spreadsheets.

You can entrust your email replies to one of three horses trained for "OutHorsing." Choose Litla Stjarna, who "types fast, but might take a nap." Another equine employed for the task is "assertive and efficient," with shiny hair. Another is "friendly, trained in corporate buzzwords," and always ready to circle back and create the right synergy.

To sign up for OutHorsing, you just need to share your name, the date of vacation and your email address and agree to the terms of the conditions of the deal. "Brb booking a flight," wrote one TikToker who made an excited video about it.

The campaign also serves to highlights the beauty Icelandic horses, a colorful breed with over 40 colors and 100 variations that's known for being sure-footed and able to cross rough terrain. Among tourist activities suggested by the OutHorsing campaign is horseback riding in nature. Who knows? Your horse might just email pictures to your friends.