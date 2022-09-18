Tom Brady Throws a Tantrum (and His Microsoft Surface) on the Field

Things haven't been great lately for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 45, who un-retired in March. Even CNN has reported that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen supposedly are having issues. The Bucs beat division rival New Orleans on Sunday 20-10, but early in the game, they were struggling, and Brady lost his temper. Brady and the Saints' Marshon Lattimore had words, and other teammates rushed in for an on-field brawl.

Tom Brady points, Marshon Lattimore dismisses him, then Mike Evans loses his shit and trucks Lattimore because the Bucs and Saints have BEEF pic.twitter.com/XMcyGZia7D — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 18, 2022

Kinda looked like a hockey fight for a minute there. Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans charged in from the sideline to defend his QB.

MIKE EVANS SAID “THAT’S TOM BRADY, WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO”

😆😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Y6tSFsPabg — Scott Whittle (@TheScottWhittle) September 18, 2022

Think the Bucs love having Tom Brady back? The entire team started a brawl because Marshon Lattimore looked at him the wrong way #TBvsNO — Baudi Moovin' (@BaudiMoovin3) September 18, 2022

New drinking game: take a shot every time the camera catches Tom Brady dropping an F bomb or throwing his helmet — Griff (@griffbrouss) September 18, 2022

I know it's going my way when Tom Brady throws his helmet at the bench. — dogwhistle (@dogwhistle4) September 18, 2022

Brady threw his helmet at one point Sunday, and also tossed his Microsoft Surface. In 2021, the NFL made Brady agree not to throw another Surface, but a player as rich as Brady can certainly afford whatever wimp fine they dole out.

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/e5ScdcFF5d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Tom Brady hucking tablets pic.twitter.com/ASYQsVL1jH — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 18, 2022



Brady himself knew what was coming. After the game he tweeted a short video about the game, saying, "Sorry for breaking that tablet, I think that's gonna be another Twitter meme or something like that."

Brady is easily the most-memed quarterback on social media (never forget the puffy coat), and naturally fans responded to his on-field issues.

Some questioned why Brady un-retired in the first place. "Tom Brady could be sitting in an air conditioned studio getting paid 300 mil to say shit like, 'This is where your playmakers need to make plays,' and still have his marriage intact but instead he's doing this for some reason," said one person.

"I thought that was more interesting than the game," said another.

Tom Brady could be sitting in an air conditioned studio getting paid 300 mil to say shit like “This is where your playmakers need to make plays” and still have his marriage intact but instead he’s doing this for some reason — Allen Ivermectin (@FanSince09) September 18, 2022

I thought that was more interesting than the game..... — Ron (@Ron84758809) September 18, 2022

Brady learned everything from Bill pic.twitter.com/bpe9qDh9IO — Jamie Walsh (@Walsh__ie) September 18, 2022

Should a player's personal life be off-limits for memes and jokes? Although Brady and Bündchen haven't confirmed any marriage issues (and why should they?) fans had no problem going there with their zingers.

"The refs give Tom Brady more damn chances than Gisele does," wrote one Twitter user.

The refs give Tom Brady more damn chances than Gisele does. — Colin Krieger (@colin_krieger) September 18, 2022

Lattimore to Brady: lol your wife left you — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) September 18, 2022

Dude is torpedoing his marriage to spite Adam Schefter, and I honestly respect that level of petty. — John (@JawnMorgan95) September 18, 2022

Some felt Brady was getting a pass where other QBs would not. Namely, a certain Green Bay Packer.

Aaron Rodgers frowns:



Media:



Aaron Rodgers is dramatic and a terrible leader.



Tom Brady curses out his entire team:



Media:



Tom Brady is encouraging and a tremendous leader. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 18, 2022

So let me just get this right, Aaron Rodgers visibly annoyed last week on the side lines he’s a diva, a bad team mate and not a leader, but Tom Brady this week throwing his helmet, screaming at team mates he’s just a competitor? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Notorious D.O.U.G (@Doug_1886) September 18, 2022

If @AaronRodgers12 acted like Tom Brady on the sidelines he wouldn’t be labeled a competitor🤷🏾‍♂️ — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) September 18, 2022

And of course, the second broken Microsoft Surface of Brady's career earned some attention.

"Since Peyton Manning retired, Tom Brady's greatest rival is Microsoft Surface tablets," one person wrote.

"Probably an Apple guy," said another.

Since Peyton Manning retired, Tom Brady’s greatest rival is Microsoft Surface tablets. pic.twitter.com/eMxW68W6jb — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 18, 2022

Probably an Apple guy 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Wes Hunter (@weshunter26) September 18, 2022

Microsoft should feel honored. Look at that crisp release, the foot position, the torque on the midsection. Rookies take note - that’s how you throw. — The Night Shift 🌙 (@Nite_Shft) September 18, 2022

At least the tablet touched down — Do Your Job! (@BlogDoYourJob) September 18, 2022

Say whatever you want about Brady, but his Bucs are 2-0.