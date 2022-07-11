Today Is 7/11: Here's How to Get a Free Slurpee Today from 7-Eleven

Today is July 11 -- which is also called Slurpee Day by the convenience store 7-Eleven, the company that's famous for its slushies. The celebration, in honor of 7-Eleven's 95th birthday, includes giving its customers free small Slurpees. And this year, it's letting Speedway (owned by 7-Eleven) customers get in on the deal. Note that you need to be a rewards member to claim your free ice-cold drink.

7-Eleven offers free Slurpees to its customers every year on July 11, so if you miss out this year, you'll have to wait to grab one next year. There are also $1 deals you can take advantage of today for rewards members. Here's how to get your free Slurpee and $1 deals today.

How to claim your free Slurpee from 7-Eleven today

Want to grab a Slurpee from 7-Eleven or Speedway today? Follow these steps to get yours.

1. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app on your phone.

2. Visit one of the stores today and grab a special Slurpee Day cup to fill up with your flavor of choice.

3. At the checkout counter, scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app.

That's it! Now you have a Slurpee to enjoy on this summer day.

7-Eleven

What deals can you get for $1 today?

Here's what you'll be able to grab for $1 at 7-Eleven today.