This Weekend Only, Save Up to 50% at Forever 21, Finish Line, Spanx and More

With sweater weather behind us (some of us, anyway), now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe for the warmer months ahead. Don't miss out on some great shoes and apparel sales going on this weekend. With these discounts, you can get up to 30% off when you shop for leggings or 50% off when you shop for swimwear and athletic clothing. We also have discount codes to save you some cash on footwear.

TakeGet the stay-at-home comfort you've come to love on the go with Spanx's versatile leggings. Shop the sale selection and you can get some of the best sellers for up to 30% off with free shipping, no code needed.

Right now you can save big on everyday attire made for all body shapes and sizes at Forever 21. Get up to 50% off the FUBU collection when you shop this weekend. FUBU, which stands for For Us, By Us, is a hip-hop brand that specializes in streetwear. It has recently expanded to activewear, jeans and intimate apparel. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Featuring shoes from Nike, Adidas, Champion and other well-known brands, Finish Line can keep you street-ready, at a discount. Use code YAYSPRING and you can get $15 off orders of $150 or more. Shipping is a flat rate of $7 for each order.

Specializing in men's, women's and children's footwear, Shoe Carnival is there to get your family ready to enjoy the sun. Use code SPRING10 to get $10 off $75 on sandals, sneakers and more. Shoe Perks members will also get free shipping for a limited time on every order and the program is free to join.

