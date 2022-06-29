This Taco Bell Cheez-It Isn't Your Average Size Snack

Desperate times call for extremely large Cheez-Its. Maybe that's the message behind Taco Bell's newest menu items. Or maybe the message is just: big Cheez-It.

The fast-food chain said Tuesday that it's creating a Cheez-It 16 times larger than your regular snack for two new menu items available only in Southern California.

The Big Cheez-It Tostada replaces the crispy tortilla with the humongous cheddar cracker, and it layers on Taco Bell's ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese. It'll cost $2.49.

The other, more exclusive, menu item is called the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. It can be ordered through Taco Bell's website and mobile app. The new Crunchwrap takes all the highlights from the original and replaces the crispy tortilla, again, with the Cheez-It. It costs $4.29.

Taco Bell is testing these two menu items at a Southern California location for two weeks, or while supplies last, according to a release from the company.

The chain recently opened its first futuristic four-lane drive thru store, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Named Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant guarantees a speedier drive-thru experience with vertical lifts that move meals from the upstairs kitchen to the drive-thru down below.

The company also revived its Mexican Pizza in May after fans and celebrities, like singer/rapper Doja Cat, requested its return.