This New Tinder Feature Could Help You Find a More Compatible Match

Swiping through online dating profiles can inspire a lot of questions. Why are there so many fish? Why does everyone love to hike? Is that a wedding ring in that photo?

Starting Wednesday, Tinder is adding a feature that will hopefully answer the question, What is this person looking for, dating-wise? Daters will be able to add their dating goals to their profiles. They can choose from six options, including "long-term parter," "open to short," "new friends" and "still figuring it out."

"Seventy-two percent of Tinder members said they're looking for someone who knows what they want," Kyle Miller, vice president of core product at Tinder, said in a statement.

Tinder isn't the only dating app to let users offer some clarity on what they're searching for. Bumble, Hinge and others also give users the ability to display their dating intentions.

The feature is scheduled to be available to all Tinder daters by Jan. 5, 2023. The blog post pointed out that this comes just a few days before Dating Sunday, the busiest day of the year for online dating.

The app will also prompt daters on a weekly basis to make sure their relationship goals haven't changed.

Tinder, along with other dating apps like Hinge, OkCupid, BLK, and The League, is owned by Match. According to the company, Tinder is available in 190 countries and has been downloaded more than 530 million times since its founding in 2012.