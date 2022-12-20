The Rock Says Black Adam Is Out of DC Universe (For Now)

First Henry Cavill, now Black Adam. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed in a Twitter post on Tuesday that Black Adam will not be included in DC's slate of upcoming films, which was shaken up by James Gunn and Peter Safran after the pair took over DC Studios in October.

James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson wrote. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

So Black Adam is out for now, but there is a possibility that he could reappear years down the road. Whether or not Johnson could still play the character in the future -- he's 50 years old now, and that hulking physique gets harder to maintain with time -- is another question.

Black Adam's departure, however temporary, reflects a significant realigning of DC's cinematic universe. Following a cameo in Black Adam, Henry Cavill was expected to return as Superman to clash with Johnson's anti-hero. But Cavil himself is out as Superman, something the actor revealed on Instagram last week. Cavill had played Superman since 2013's Man of Steel.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed," Johnson wrote in his Tuesday post. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win."