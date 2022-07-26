Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Culture

'The Gray Man' Will Become Netflix's Newest Cinematic Universe

The Russo brothers and Ryan Gosling are already onboard for a sequel.

Katelyn Chedraoui headshot
Katelyn Chedraoui
Ryan Gosling brooding with a bleeding head in The Gray Man
Ryan Gosling in Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Netflix's The Gray Man is getting a sequel and a spin-off, Netflix tweeted Tuesday. The star-studded action movie, released only last week, may be the beginning of Netflix's next cinematic universe, as the streaming platform tweeted: "The Gray Man Universe is expanding!"

Ryan Gosling, directors Joe and Anthony Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely will be returning for the sequel, already in development. There is no title or release date yet. 

The spin-off, also unnamed, will have Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese joining.

The Netflix original movie was released on Friday, July 22, after an extensive social media promotion campaign. CNET called it "the best Netflix action movie yet" in our review.