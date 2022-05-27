The 9 Best Techno-Horror Movies You've Probably Never Heard Of

Techno-horror is a uniquely terrifying genre of film, especially when you're watching it in 2022. It takes the tech we've grown accustomed to, that's permeating our lives -- in how we work, how we communicate, how we have fun -- and melds it with some of our worst fears. What if a demon began wreaking havoc during a Zoom call with friends? What if dying in a video game meant dying in real life?

Many of you are already aware of the likes of Black Mirror, the dystopian TV show. Other favorites in the genre include David Cronenberg's Videodrome and even the holiday cult classic Gremlins. But there's a plethora of under-the-radar films that are at least as capable of scaring the bejesus out of you (or at least making you shiver in your gaming chair while looking at your Roomba sideways).

Stay Alive (2006)

Your video game is haunted, and it's out to get you.

Available to rent on Apple TV+, Youtube, Amazon Prime, Vudu

Existenz (1999)

Cronenberg takes on virtual reality.

Available to stream on Paramount+ and rent on

Host (2020)

A Zoom séance brings unwelcome guests.

Available to stream on and rent on

Searching (2020)

John Cho is a dad whose daughter goes missing, and he uses the internet (accurately and believably) to try to track her down.

Available to stream on

Pulse (2001)

The dead reach out through the internet... and they reach too far.

Available to stream on Hoopla and Kanopy for students or library card holders

The Ghost in the Machine (1993)

A serial killer gets zapped into the internet and makes your smart home a smart hell.

Available to stream on HBO Max

Tetsuo the Iron Man (1989)

Body horror about a man slowly transformed into a machine.

Available to stream on Arrow

Countdown (2019)

An app knows when you will die.

Available to stream on Hulu

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Stephen King is on so much cocaine, and now we are afraid of semi-trucks.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Google, Apple TV+, Youtube, Vudu

