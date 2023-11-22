Thanksgiving Store Hours 2023: Here Are the Stores Open This Year

Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all just days away, which means that shoppers are just days away from getting their hands on all sorts of deals. If you're trying to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, or if you're looking to ditch the leftovers in favor of some retail therapy, you might be thinking about hitting up some stores. But chances are your favorite retailer won't be open on Thanksgiving day.

If your main goal is to knock out a bit of early shopping, then you should be able to accomplish this easily. Retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple and more all have online Black Friday deals available right now. So if your goal is to get the best price on gifts, you're probably better off perusing online deals.

That being said, you might still want (or need) to tackle your shopping at brick and mortar stores. But be warned, if you plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day, you might be disappointed. All of the below retailers have confirmed that they will not be open this year.

Read on to find out which stores will be closed, and which will be open this Thanksgiving Day. For more, here's whether in-store or online Black Friday deals are better and how to avoid Black Friday scams.

Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving Day

It's safe to expect that most retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Holiday shopping season is a traditionally busy time of year for retailers, and it seems right to give employees some time off, especially ahead of Black Friday. Following the trend from the past few years, these major retailers will be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving day. These are some of the most important closures you'll want to remember:

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

Macy's

Sam's Club

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods (closed 2022)

Apple stores (closed 2022)

Lowe's

Home Depot

TJ Maxx (closed 2022)

Kohl's

Ulta (closed 2022)

REI

Michaels (closed 2022)

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day

There will still be some stores that will open on Thanksgiving Day, however, you should assume that the hours will be shortened. Thanksgiving Day hours will likely vary by store, so it's a best practice to check your location's hours before making a trip. These are some of the stores that will be open this Thanksgiving Day:

Whole Foods

CVS (open 2022)

Walgreens

Dollar General

Kroger

Meijer

For more, here's how to keep gifts that you purchase on Amazon a secret and all of the return policies you need to know if you're shopping Black Friday this year.