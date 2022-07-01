Taco Bell's New Menu Items Feature a Huge Cheez-It

A surprise in the form of a giant Cheez-It is gracing Taco Bell's menu. The fast-food chain said Tuesday that it's creating a Cheez-It 16 times as large as the common variety for a tostada and a Crunchwrap Supreme. Before you rush to Taco Bell out of eagerness for this fast-food feat, it's important to note that the two new menu items are available only in Southern California, for less than two weeks.

The Big Cheez-It Tostada replaces the crispy tortilla with the humongous cheddar cracker, and it layers on Taco Bell's ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese. It'll cost $2.49.

The other, more exclusive, menu item is called the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. It can be ordered through Taco Bell's website and mobile app. The new Crunchwrap takes all the highlights from the original and replaces the crispy tortilla, again, with the Cheez-It. It costs $4.29.

Taco Bell is testing these two menu items at a Southern California location for two weeks, or while supplies last, according to a release from the company.

The chain recently opened its first futuristic four-lane drive thru store, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Named Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant guarantees a speedier drive-thru experience, with vertical lifts that move meals from the upstairs kitchen to the drive-thru down below.

The company also revived its Mexican Pizza in May after fans and celebrities, like singer/rapper Doja Cat, requested its return.