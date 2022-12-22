Taco Bell's 2 New Mexican Pizzas Arrive Today

Taco Bell started testing two new kinds of Mexican Pizza today: the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza.

The Cheesy Jalapeño debuted at Taco Bell locations in Oklahoma City, where it sells for between $5 and $5.49. The spicy crosscultural dish features layers of nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top of a traditional Mexican Pizza -- two crispy tortilla shells stuffed with seasoned beef and refried beans and covered with pizza sauce, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.

Taco Bell

Some 450 miles away, Taco Bell customers in Omaha, Nebraska, are now able to try the Triple Crunch, which adds a third shell and extra servings of beans and beef to a classic Mexican Pizza.



Either version can be ordered a la carte or as part of a combo meal, with two tacos and a large soda.

The Mexican Pizza disappeared from Taco Bell's menu in November 2020 due to pandemic-related shortages. It returned to great fanfare this May. But within weeks, the chain was selling seven times as many pizzas as it expected and had to pull the pizza again until ingredient supplies could be shored up.



It returned to the menu permanently in September.

In a press release earlier this month, Taco Bell said fans should "keep watching for more slices of Mexican Pizza news to kick off 2023."

Last month, Taco Bell introduced 7-Layer Nacho Fries nationwide and tested Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries in Sacramento, California.



