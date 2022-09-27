Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which.

Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco or Enchirito -- before the end of 2022. The item will be available only for a limited time, according to a press release.

Those wanting to taste either of these savory creations can cast a daily vote in the app from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. (You'll need to have a Taco Bell rewards account and be signed in to vote.) The snack making a comeback will be shared the next day, on Oct. 7.

The Double Decker Taco and Enchirito are among Taco Bell's most requested menu items, according to the restaurant chain.

The Double Decker Taco involves an outer layer of a soft flour tortilla spread with beans. That encapsulates a crunchy taco shell filled with beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Taco Bell discontinued it in 2019.

The Enchirito consists of a beef-, bean- and onion-loaded soft flour tortilla, which is rolled up, coated in red sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. It left Taco Bell a bit earlier, in 2013.

Taco Bell recently brought back its Mexican Pizza -- a pizza sauce-topped option that sandwiches beef and beans between two fried flour tortillas -- after removing it in 2020.