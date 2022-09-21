Taco Bell Launching New Beyond Meat Carne Asada Quesadilla

Beyond Meat has just announced its latest fast-food partnership, this time with Taco Bell. The beef substitute will appear in the Beyond Carne Asada Steak quesadilla, available for a limited time at select Taco Bell locations in Dayton, Ohio, starting Oct. 13.

Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in a statement that the plant protein mimicked the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak."

The Beyond Carne Asada Steak quesadilla will be priced the same as a traditional steak quesadilla, currently $4.99, and can be added to any menu item in lieu of steak at no additional charge.



"We've long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.

While Beyond Carne Asada Steak is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, the quesadilla is typically made with dairy cheese. Vegetarian options represented more than 12% of Taco Bell's total sales last year, the company said. In August, it tested a proprietary soy-and-pea protein for its Crispy Melt Taco.

Made from a variety of plant-based ingredients, including wheat gluten and faba bean protein, Beyond Meat has already appeared on the menus at McDonald's, Dunkin, Del Taco and Carl's Jr.



It's also been tested out at KFC and Pizza Hut, both of which, like Taco Bell, are subsidiaries of Yum Brands.



Read more: The Impossible Burger vs. The Beyond Meat Burger