Culture

Taco Bell Just Brought Back a Popular Discontinued Item

The Enchirito will be available at the fast-food chain for a limited time.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
A Taco Bell Enchirito
Enchirito supremacy. 
Taco Bell

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returned to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. 

The dish will be up for grabs through Nov. 30, giving you less than two weeks to revisit it. You'll be able to order it online, through Taco Bell's app or via in-store kiosks nationwide, according to the restaurant. You can also get it delivered. 

Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013. The savory item consists of a soft flour tortilla loaded with beef, beans and onions. It's rolled up, coated in red sauce and topped with cheddar cheese.

In its showdown with the Double Decker Taco, the Enchirito received 62% of votes, according to Taco Bell. Fans cast more than 760,000 votes. The Enchirito is among Taco Bell's most requested items that no longer are sold, according to the restaurant.

Taco Bell isn't the only fast food chain appealing to customers with promotions. In October, McDonald's offered customers adult-oriented boxed meals and nostalgic boo buckets.