World Cup 2022 Draw: USA Gets the Most Dramatic Group Possible

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has just been made and, folks, I think the USA just got the most dramatic group possible.
The American team, which is about as stacked as an American team has ever been in terms of pure talent, just got drawn with England and Iran, setting up two incredibly high stakes grudge matches.
The chaser: Depending on who wins an upcoming set of play offs, the USA could also be facing either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.
Just a wild set of group matches. WILD.
Elsewhere there's some incredible drama to be had. Spain and Germany are in the same group alongside Japan. Seems almost unfair that one of those team will be knocked out in the group stage. Canada also got a very decent draw for its first World Cup appearance in eons. They'll face off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Belgium and Croatia have both been among the best European sides in Europe over the past decade, but both have ageing squads, which could make this a bit more competitive.
Here's the draw in full!
Group A
- Qatar
- Netherlands
- Senegal
- Ecuador
Group B
- England
- United States
- Iran
- Wales or Scotland or Ukraine
Group C
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Poland
- Saudi Arabia
Group D
- France
- Denmark
- Tunisia
- U.A.E. or Australia or Peru
Group E
- Spain
- Germany
- Japan
- Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group F
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Morocco
- Canada
Group G
- Brazil
- Switzerland
- Serbia
- Cameroon
Group H
- Portugal
- Uruguay
- South Korea
- Ghana