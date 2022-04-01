World Cup 2022 Draw: USA Gets the Most Dramatic Group Possible

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has just been made and, folks, I think the USA just got the most dramatic group possible.

The American team, which is about as stacked as an American team has ever been in terms of pure talent, just got drawn with England and Iran, setting up two incredibly high stakes grudge matches.

The chaser: Depending on who wins an upcoming set of play offs, the USA could also be facing either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

Just a wild set of group matches. WILD.

Elsewhere there's some incredible drama to be had. Spain and Germany are in the same group alongside Japan. Seems almost unfair that one of those team will be knocked out in the group stage. Canada also got a very decent draw for its first World Cup appearance in eons. They'll face off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Belgium and Croatia have both been among the best European sides in Europe over the past decade, but both have ageing squads, which could make this a bit more competitive.

Here's the draw in full!

Group A

Qatar

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

Group B

England

United States

Iran

Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Group D

France

Denmark

Tunisia

U.A.E. or Australia or Peru

Group E

Spain

Germany

Japan

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Group F

Belgium

Croatia

Morocco

Canada

Group G

Brazil

Switzerland

Serbia

Cameroon

Group H

