Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: Everything Released So Far

The Super Bowl is about more than just football. It's a huge showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, we're seeing a lot of beer company commercials.

Celebrities abound, special effects dazzle. Some ads tug at hearts, while others unleash the jokes like seltzer in a clown's face. Some of the ads are instant hits. (Alexa turning mind-reader in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's home was pretty funny last year.) And others leave viewers as confused as Homer Simpson's operatic, snow-globe smashing Mister Plow commercial left him and his whole family. (Lisa: "Dad, is that your commercial?" Homer: "I don't know!")

Companies are already releasing teasers and even full versions of their ads ahead of the Feb. 12 game, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. As the big day approaches, we'll keep updating this story with as many of the Super Bowl commercials as we can find online, posting the newest releases at the top. (Here's last year's lineup.)

Budweiser: Six degrees of Bud

Bud passes a six pack of bottles around in an ad that plays off the six-degrees-of-separation idea. Actor Kevin Bacon (of six degrees of Kevin Bacon fame) narrates. The commercial revamps a classic Budweiser slogan: "This Bud's for you."

Busch Light: The Busch guide

Outdoorsy Busch Light spokesperson "Busch Guy" has an amusingly confusing encounter with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan in an ad that hinges on the definition of the word "shelter." In the arms of the angel...

Sam Adams: A brighter Boston

Boston-based Sam Adams beer commercials often star "your cousin from Boston." In this Super Bowl ad, Sam Adams' "remastered" Boston Lager inspires the cousin to dream of a "brighter Boston," in which Red Sox and Yankee fans hug it out.

Miller Lite and Coors Light: High-stakes beer ad

One of the more complicated Super Bowl ads for 2023 comes from beer biggie Molson Coors in partnership with online betting site DraftKings. Eligible viewers can predict how the big game ad for Miller Lite and Coors Light will play out, and potentially win a share of $500,000.

Avocados from Mexico: Anna Faris

Scary Movie star Anna Faris features in a teaser for Avocados from Mexico, an organization representing avocado growers. The movie-style trailer reminds us avocados are a fruit and teases the theme for the big ad: "The world is about to get better."

Crown Royal: Dave Grohl learns something new

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl reads off a series of objects in a teaser for Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal. What do all those objects have in common? Crown Royal's big game ad will tell all.

Workday: Ozzy as co-worker

You may never have heard of Workday, an enterprise software company running its first Super Bowl ad this year. But you've surely heard of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who plays a buttoned-up, tie-wearing new employee who's ready to shake up the office. Other musicians will also appear in the ad, including Joan Jett.

Budweiser: Six degrees of Kevin Bacon

Budweiser, one of the biggest names in beer, teased its Super Bowl campaign with a brief video featuring actor Kevin Bacon saying, "They say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other, but some are just a six-pack away." What is Budweiser up to? We'll have to wait to find out.

Heineken 0.0: Ant-Man and The Wasp

Heineken will take the buzz out of Super Bowl beer commercials by advertising its nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0 in partnership with Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The beer brand kicked off the campaign with a brief teaser starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Michelob Ultra: Caddyshack

Fans of the 1980 classic comedy film Caddyshack will want to follow the Michelob Ultra Super Bowl campaign. Yes, that's former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo re-creating Bill Murray's iconic role as greenskeeper Carl Spackler.

A second teaser shows soccer star Alex Morgan pouring a beer from her golf bag.

And a third clip shows boxer Canelo Alvarez driving a modified golf cart full of beer.

Pringles: Made you look

At first, Pringles teased the hidden celebrity in their ad, but then revealed that it's singer Meghan Trainor, though the entire ad isn't yet out. Made you look!

FanDuel: Kick of Destiny

Sports-betting site FanDuel will bring an element of suspense with a live commercial starring four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, a tight end during his career, will attempt to kick a field goal. If he makes it, FanDuel big-game bettors will win a share of $10 million in free bets.

Downy Unstopables: Guess the celeb

Downy's gag is that the fabric softener company has hired a mysterious star who keeps his face covered with a hoodie. He says he'll keep sniffing the hoodie for 12 weeks, until Super Bowl Sunday, to find out if the claim that Downy Unstopables keeps clothing fresh that long is true. (Spoiler: YouTube guessers are pretty convinced it's a certain Righteous Gemstones star.)

Doritos: Jack Harlow

Doritos first teased its big ad with a vague social media post saying, "a bag of Doritos BBQ, paparazzi and a mysterious person walk into a bar..." On Jan. 12, the snack brand released a video showing rapper Jack Harlow munching a chip as someone asks him about "a love triangle." What does it all mean?

PopCorners: Breaking Bad

PopCorners, a popped-corn snack from Frito-Lay, features Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their famed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman characters from the AMC hit show Breaking Bad, which has been off the air for 10 years now.

Stay tuned for more Super Bowl ads.

Correction, Jan. 17: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of the four-time Super Bowl champ starring in FanDuel's upcoming ad. His name is Rob Gronkowski.