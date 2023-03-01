UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Livestream: How to Watch, Main Event Start Time

Jon Jones is back. It's been a while since he's has fought in the UFC. Three years to be precise.

This will be Jones' first time in an octagon since February 2020, when he won a controversial decision over light heavyweight challenger Dominick Reyes -- a fight many experts believe he lost.

But Jones' latest fight is not a light heavyweight title fight. It heralds his long-discussed move into the heavyweight division. For the first time ever, Jones isn't fighting at 205 pounds. He has bulked up significantly and is taking on the big boys of the UFC.

His heavyweight debut is an absolute doozy. The UFC initially wanted Jones to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but after a contract dispute, Ngannou left the UFC, meaning Jones is now facing off against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

How does that match-up shake out for Jones? It's a tricky one to call. Jones is currently the better favourite, but the odds are tight. We have no idea how Jones will look at heavyweight. After a 3-year layoff, he has bulked up significantly in order to adapt to fighting bigger men. Will this make him stronger? Probably. Will this slow him down? Also probably.

Gane is an extremely difficult opponent. A savvy kickboxer, Gane is a different type of heavyweight striker. Instead of relying on knockout power, Gane is a technical kicker with great footwork and octagon awareness. Without saying too much, Jones has struggled against technical strikers who can match his size. (See his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson and his recent bout with Reyes.) Make no mistake, this is no tune-up match. Jones is going up against arguably his toughest match-up possible in his heavyweight debut. I, for one, can't wait to see it.

But UFC 285 is a strong card from top to bottom. We've got Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight title against slick boxer Alexa Grasso. Much-hyped middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is also on the undercard. Big names like Cody Garbrandt, Derek Brunson and Ian Garry are also competing on the night.

Here's everything you need to know...

UFC 285 Start time

The UFC 285 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on March 4. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

The main card starts March 4, 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST).

The prelims start March 4, 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST).

The early prelims start March 4, 6:15 p.m. EST (3:15 p.m. PST).

UK

The main card starts March 5, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start March 5, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start March 4, 11:15 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts March 5, 2 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start March 5, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start March 5, 10:15 a.m. AEDT.

Main Event start time

It's hard to say exactly when the main event will take place, but if you're looking to only watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, you should jump on at 11.30 p.m EST (8.30 p.m. PST) to make sure you don't miss out.

How to watch UFC 285



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to watch UFC 285, you'll only find the fight night on pay per view through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing annual ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $75.

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 285 exclusively through BT Sport.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.

UFC 285 fight card

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal

Matuesz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims