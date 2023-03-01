X
UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane: How to Watch the Livestream, Main Event Start Time

Everything you need to know about the UFC return on Jon Jones.

Mark Serrels
Mark Serrels
Mark Serrels

Mark Serrels is an award-winning Senior Editorial Director focused on all things culture. He covers TV, movies, anime, video games and whatever weird things are happening on the internet. He especially likes to write about the hardships of being a parent in the age of memes, Minecraft and Fortnite. Definitely don't follow him on Twitter.

Jon Jones, getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Yes, you read right, Jon Jones is back. It's a long time since Jon Jones has fought in the UFC. Three years to be precise. 

Believe it or not, Jones hasn't fought since Feb. 2020, when he won a controversial decision over light heavyweight challenger Dominick Reyes -- a fight many experts believe he lost

Jones' latest fight, however, is not a light heavyweight title fight. It heralds Jones' long discussed move into the heavyweight division. For the first time ever Jon Jones is not fighting at 205 pounds. He has bulked up significantly and is taking on the big boys of the UFC. 

His heavyweight debut is an absolute doozy. The UFC initially wanted Jones to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou but after a contract dispute Ngannou has left the UFC, meaning Jones is now facing off against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. 

How does that match-up shake out for Jones? It's a tricky one to call. Jones is currently the better favourite but the odds are tight. We have no idea how Jones will look at heavyweight. After a three year layoff he has bulked up significantly in order to adapt to fighting bigger men. Will this make him stronger? Probably. Will this slow him down? Also probably.

Ciryl Gane is an extremely difficult opponent. A savvy kickboxer, Gane is a different type of heavyweight striker. Instead of relying on knockout power, Gane is a technical kicker with great footwork and octagon awareness. Without saying too much, Jones has struggled against technical strikers who can match his size. (See his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson and his recent bout with Reyes.) Make no mistake, this is no tune-up match. Jones is going up against arguably his toughest match-up possible in his heavyweight debut. I, for one, can't wait to see it.

But UFC 285 is a strong card from top to bottom. We've got Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight title against slick boxer Alexa Grasso. Much hyped middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is also on the undercard. Big names like Cody Garbrandt, Derek Brunson and Ian Garry are also competing on the night. 

Here's everything you need to know...

UFC 285 Start time

The UFC 285 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Mar. 4. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

  • The main card starts Mar. 4, 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST).
  • The prelims start Mar. 4, 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST).
  • The early prelims start Mar. 4, 6.15 p.m. EST (3.15 p.m. PST).

UK

  • The main card starts Mar. 5, 3 a.m. GMT.
  • The prelims start Mar. 5, 1 a.m. GMT.
  • The early prelims start Mar. 4, 11.15 p.m. GMT.

Australia

  • The main card starts Mar. 5, 2 p.m. AEDT.
  • The prelims start Mar. 5, 12 p.m. AEDT.
  • The early prelims start Mar. 5, 10.15 a.m. AEDT.

Main Event start time

It's hard to say exactly when the main event will take place, but if you're looking to only watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, you should jump on at 11.30 p.m EST (8.30 p.m. PST) to make sure you don't miss out.

How to watch UFC 285

The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 285, you'll only find the fight night on pay per view through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

  • Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $75.
  • New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Folks in the US can watch UFC 285 for $75, above and beyond the ESPN Plus subscription price ($10 per month the stand alone service, or $100 per year). Alternately, you can bundle ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu starting at $13 per month for the ad-supported plan. 

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 285 exclusively through BT Sport.

Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

BT Sport has the rights to UFC PPVs in the UK.

Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

You can check out the PPV on Kayo in Australia.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.

UFC 285 fight card

Main card

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal
  • Matuesz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner 
  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis 
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas 
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 

Early prelims

  • Ian Garry vs. Son Kenan
  • Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Da'mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov