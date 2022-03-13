Tom Brady unretires, will play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

The GOAT is back.
Tom Brady, seven time Super Bowl champion, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce he will be coming back for his 23rd season as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady had announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022. He debuted in 2000 with the New England Patriots, eventually winning six Super Bowls under the watchful eye of coach Bill Belichick. His seventh Super Bowl came with Tampa Bay in 2020.
Speculation had grown in recent weeks that Brady would return to the NFL in 2022. On Saturday, footage of Brady and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was widely circulated showing the Tampa Bay QB responding to a question from the star striker. Ronaldo asked "You're finished, right?" but Brady shrugged his shoulders, answering, "Probably."