Saint Peter's Beats Kentucky: Best Jokes and Memes About Your Busted Bracket

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Brackets were meant to be busted, right? On Thursday in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Saint Peter's Peacocks basketball team defeated the mighty Kentucky Wildcats in overtime by a score of 85-79. That's a No. 15 seed beating a No. 2. That's St. Patrick's Day turning into St. Peter's Day. That sound you hear is everyone's March Madness bracket busting open like a Shamrock Shake dropped on the floor.

This is the 10th time a No. 15 has ousted a No. 2, according to The New York Times, and yes, it happened as recently as last year, when Oral Roberts beat Ohio State. Yes, the thrill of a new Cinderella team going to the ball is still there.

Of course, social media had some thoughts.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks themselves, from Jersey City, New Jersey, scored with a tweet pointing out that they don't even rate a verified account on Twitter.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy boasted that he was always behind his home state team.

And NBC's Peacock streaming service wanted to share in the peacock fandom.

And yeah, it's a really cute mascot.

His little peacock feathers on his head looks like martini glasses and I love him more by the moment. — Cee Angi (@CeeAngi) March 18, 2022

Some people wanted to crunch numbers.

"To put the disparity between Kentucky and St. Peter's in perspective, Kentucky has four 'assistant' coaches who make more than St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway," wrote ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He's thought to make around $250,000 (private school). UK's assistants range from $850,000 to $300,000."

To put the disparity between Kentucky and St. Peter’s in perspective, Kentucky has four *assistant* coaches who make more than St. Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway. He’s thought to make around $250,000 (private school). UK’s assistants range from $850,000 to $300,000. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 18, 2022

Kentucky spends 12.5x as much on men's basketball as Saint Peters. I am almost certain this is the biggest upset by expenditures ratio ever. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 18, 2022

And some people just wanted to mourn their brackets. ESPN reported that out of over 17 million brackets in their tournament challenge, only 743 remain perfect.

OUT OF OVER 17 MILLION 😳 pic.twitter.com/aw8Pyj3Wn2 — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2022

You are telling me 743 people picked St Peters over Kentucky? — Scott McCrary (@ScottyMc71) March 18, 2022

The fact there are 743 @MarchMadnessMBB brackets still perfect means I now believe Time Travel exists. Are any of the brackets owned by a guy named Biff Tannen? pic.twitter.com/C2HflE6eg8 — Heit Solo (@HeitSolo) March 18, 2022

My husband (who doesn’t follow sports) just said “well, I guess there are only about 7 people left with a perfect bracket and they all went to St. Peter’s“. #MarchMadness #Jersey #BracketBusted — karen (@ncrufan) March 18, 2022

I don’t even care that mine got busted. Kentucky losing absolutely made my tournament!! — Val P (@valeriep35) March 18, 2022

Spiders move on

Saint Peter's over Kentucky wasn't the only huge upset of Thursday. The University of Richmond Spiders, from Richmond, Virginia, a 12-seed, beat vaunted Iowa, a 5-seed. Apparently it was the day of crazy mascots, with both Peacocks and Spiders advancing.

Wrote one person, "the person who fills out their bracket based only on mascots watching the Richmond Spiders and Saint Peter's Peacocks pulling off the two biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament."

the person who fills out their bracket based only on mascots watching the Richmond Spiders and Saint Peter's Peacocks pulling off the two biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/oOVuBEhRyL — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 18, 2022

Spiders and now Peacocks. There are about 70 kindergartners out there with perfect brackets. — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 18, 2022

Peacocks, Friars, Gaels, Wolverines, Spiders, Tar Heels, Volunteers.



Good day for the folks that just pick the coolest nicknames.



Still a possibility of Dons, Zips and Catamounts too... — Todd Lisenbee (@ToddOnFranchise) March 18, 2022

People wonder why Charlie Brown continuously tries to kick the ball knowing the history that Lucy pulls it away. This is Iowa fandom by definition. — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) March 17, 2022

Being a Cubs' fan all my life has prepared me for being a Hawkeye fan all my life. — Joe H 🇺🇦 (@angryjoeIA) March 17, 2022

Imaging trusting Iowa's sports programs to do anything besides send serviceable right guards to the NFL — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) March 17, 2022

And if you have a friend who picked Iowa to face Kentucky in the April 4championship, maybe see if they need medical attention.

Stay tuned, there's plenty more basketball to come.