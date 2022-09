Roger Federer Retires From Tennis

Tennis great Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Citing challenges including surgeries and injuries over the past three years, Federer said that while he's worked to return to form, he must acknowledge his "body's capacities and limits."

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years," Federer said in a statement. "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

The Laver Cup next week in London will be Federer's final ATP event, he said.

Federer thanked his family, friends, fans, team and sponsors for their support during his career.