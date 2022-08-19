Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Start Times, How to Watch or Stream Online

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off incredibly soon in a fight could potentially define the legacy of Joshua, currently one of the biggest draws in boxing.

Joshua lost a fairly convincing decision to the smaller Ukrainian boxer back in September last year, struggling with the technical boxing and pure speed of Usyk, who has spent a significant portion of his boxing career fighting at cruiserweight.

Can Joshua make the adjustments necessary to change the clear outcome of the first fight? It'll be a significant challenge, but Joshua has bounced back from defeat before. After losing to Andy Ruiz in 2019 he came back and won a convincing decision just six months later.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 date and start time

The main card for Usyk vs. Joshua 2 kicks off on Aug. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).

For folks in the UK that's 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. If you're watching from Sydney, Australia it's 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

How to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2

Folks in the US can watch Usyk vs. Joshua through DAZN.

In fact almost everyone outside of the US can also stream the fight through DAZN. Exceptions include the UK, Ireland, Ukraine and Middle East and North Africa. Folks in the UK will have to go through Sky Sports Box Office and fork out £26.95. If you're watching in Ukraine, you won't need to pay as the game's Saudi organizers offered Usyk's home country the TV rights for free.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.

Fight card

