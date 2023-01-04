NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17: Full Results, Omega Sephiroth, Sasha Banks Arrives and More

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year at the Tokyo Dome. It's a Jan. 4 tradition — and this year's card, stacked with the promotion's best talent, lived up to its storied history.

Looming large over this year's event was the death of NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, who started the promotion in the early '70s and who passed away in October.

As with Wrestle Kingdom 14, 15 and 16, the event takes place over two nights, but things are a little different this year. Rather than having the second night 24 hours after the first, Wrestle Kingdom 17's sequel will occur on Jan. 21 in Yokohama Arena. Matches for that card are yet to be determined, but rivalries were kindled on night one, with rival promotion NOAH instigating a backstage confrontation with NJPW's Los Ingobernables de Japon.

The headline bouts saw the epic return of AEW's Kenny Omega in a match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. It was an instant classic.

In the co-main event, Jay White faced off against perennial main-eventer Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to close out the show. If you're an NJPW faithful, it's likely you know exactly who won that match.

Here we have the full results of the first night of Wrestle Kingdom, along with some stray observations and thoughts about how the night panned out.

How to rewatch Wrestle Kingdom 17

The easiest and most convenient way to rewatch is to sign up for NJPW World, the streaming service of NJPW. This gives you access to both Japanese and English commentary feeds of the night. Signup costs 999 yen, which is around $7.60 and gives you a month's access. You can watch live or on demand, so if you missed out on all the action, you can still catch it. That will also give you access to night two on Jan. 21.

If that's the case and you don't want any spoilers... don't read on.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card and results



Winners are denoted in bold.

Preshow:

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg (Exhibition) -- ended in a time limit draw.

KOPW 2023 Right to Challenge Rumble -- Great-O-Khan, Sho, Toru Yano and Shingo Takagi were the final four . They will face off at New Year Dash on Jan. 5 for the KOPW Championship.

. They will face off at New Year Dash on Jan. 5 for the KOPW Championship. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi and Togi Nakabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki and Tiger Mask (Antonio Inoki memorial match).

Main show:

Catch 2/2 (TJP and Francesco Akira) (C) vs. CHAOS (Lio Rush and Yoh) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

vs. CHAOS (Lio Rush and Yoh) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. KAIRI (C) vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women's Championship.

vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women's Championship. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (C) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

for the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita (First ever NJPW World Television Championship match).

vs. Ren Narita (First ever NJPW World Television Championship match). Karl Anderson (C) vs. Tama Tonga for NEVER Openweight Championship.

for NEVER Openweight Championship. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon.

vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon. Four-Way Match featuring Taiji Ishimori (C) vs. Hiromu Takahaski vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Takahashi pins Master Wato.

vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Takahashi pins Master Wato. Will Ospreay (C) vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Jay White (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Stray thoughts and observations from Wrestle Kingdom 17