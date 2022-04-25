NFL Draft 2022: How to Watch, Stream the Picks Live

The NFL draft is the ultimate gamble, with teams betting their futures on how well the best prospects from college football will perform in the pros. So it's fitting that this year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, a city where a roll of the dice or the turn of a card has determined outcomes since its inception. The draft is a three-day event that starts with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

In a draft that lacks a top quarterback prospect, defensive and offensive linemen are expected to come off the board first. Most draft experts predict the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Travon Walker, a defensive lineman from Georgia, or Aiden Hutchinson, a defensive end from Michigan, with the first pick. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon is also expected to come off the board early. Ickey Ekwonu from NC State and Evan Neal from Alabama are the top two offensive tackles and should both be top-10 picks. The top quarterbacks in the draft are Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, Malik Willis from Liberty, Matt Corral from Mississippi and Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the action without cable.

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network. Here's the TV schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 5-8:30 p.m. PT (8-11:30 p.m ET)

Thursday, April 28, 5-8:30 p.m. PT (8-11:30 p.m ET) Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 4-8:30 p.m. PT (7-11:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 29, 4-8:30 p.m. PT (7-11:30 p.m. ET) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PT (noon-7 p.m. ET)

On ESPN, Mike Greenberg will serve as host for the first two nights of the draft alongside Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen. On ABC, Rece Davis will host with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Todd McShay from one set, and Jesse Palmer, Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III reporting from another set. For day three of the draft on Saturday, ABC and ESPN will combine forces with Davis, Kiper, McShay, Riddick and Mortensen covering rounds four through seven.

On the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will lead coverage featuring Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark. Peter Schrager, Chris Rose and Rachel Bonnetta will join the NFL Network's coverage on Friday and Saturday.

ESPN Deportes will have Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 NFL draft, featuring Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega from Monday Night Football.

What's the order of the draft picks?

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first pick. Next up are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants. The Giants and Jets each have another pick in the top 10, with the Giants holding the seventh overall pick and the Jets with the tenth pick. The Texans and Lions each have another pick in the first round. In addition to the third pick, the Texans own the 13th pick, and the Lions will pick second and 32nd, the last pick in the first round.

Four other teams have two first-round picks: the Philadelphia Eagles (15 and 18), the New Orleans Saints (16 and 19), the Green Bay Packers (22 and 28) and the Kansas City Chiefs (29 and 30).

Meanwhile, eight teams -- a quarter of the league -- lack a first-round pick: the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. And three of those teams -- the Raiders, Rams and Dolphins -- are also devoid of a second-round pick.

How can I watch the draft live?



Watch live for free: ABC will air all three days of the draft. If you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local ABC station, you can watch for free.

Subscription options: The NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network. There will also be a livestream on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). One caveat: You will need to prove you have a TV subscription (from a cable or satellite provider or live TV streaming service) that includes ESPN or the NFL Network in order to watch live on either app.

Cable TV cord-cutters have a number of options for watching the draft via a live TV streaming service, detailed below.

Sling TV does not feature ABC, but its $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, and the $35-a-month Blue plan includes NFL Network. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $50 to increase your draft viewing options. You can add ESPN Deportes for an extra $6 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, but not ESPN Deportes. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ABC and ESPN but not NFL Network. ESPN Deportes is part of the $5-a-month Español Add-on. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ABC and ESPN, the $105-a-month plan includes ESPN Deportes, but none of its plans include NFL Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.