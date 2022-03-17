Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

It's March, and that means one thing: college basketball. In that spirit, Google filled out brackets for the men's and women's 2022 NCAA Tournaments based on which teams people across the country are searching for.

Google

Google

Based off searches, Google predicts the No. 2 University of Kentucky Wildcats to win the men's tournament and the No. 2 University of Connecticut Huskies to win the women's tournament. The games started Sunday and will conclude on April 4.

In addition to Google's brackets, the company also announced it's making it easier for basketball fans to keep up with any game. Google teamed up with Turner Sports, CBS and the NCAA to bring game recaps and in-game highlights to fans in Search.

"Simply look up or click on a specific game and you will have access to real-time content, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of nail-biting basketball," Google said in a news release.

Google will also take into account trending searches and game times to give fans better information.

"Even with these improvements, what Search predicts as likely the most relevant game or team may not be quite what you wanted," Google said. Because of that, Google is adding a carousel of information related to your search terms. That way, if you search "Oregon basketball" you will receive information on the men's and women's teams.

For more information, check out how to watch the tournament without cable and CNET's best live TV streaming services.