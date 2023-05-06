Kentucky Derby 2023: How to Watch Live or Stream Today's Race From Anywhere

The "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" is once again upon us, as the runners and riders head to Churchill Downs for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

A capacity crowd of 165,000 spectators is set to be in attendance in Louisville on Saturday for America's most famous horse race, with an expected field of 19 hoping to emulate Rich Strike's triumph in last year's event.

The Todd Fletcher-trained Forte is marked out as favorite with odds of 3-1, with Tapit Trice at 5-1 and Angel of Empire (8-1) also well backed to come home first after 1-and-1/4-miles of pure adrenaline. You can see all of the Derby odds here.

If you won't be wearing fancy hats and sipping mint juleps at the race track, you can watch the Run for the Roses from home. The 2023 Kentucky Derby takes place today and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live, no matter where you are in the world.

Forte is this year's favorite to win America's most famous horse race. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When does the Kentucky Derby start?



The Kentucky Derby takes place today, May 6. TV coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from 12:30 p.m. and runs through until 7:30 p.m. ET.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT), that's a 11:57 p.m. BST start on Saturday night in the UK and 8:57 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV in the US?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Peacock, owned by NBC, offers some live sports to go along with its on-demand entertainment. The $5-a-month tier gives you access to the Kentucky Derby, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments. The service also airs a few other less popular sports, such as rugby, figure skating, track and field and cycling.





How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Kentucky Derby locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Kentucky Derby 2023 in the UK



Horse Racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Churchill Downs via Sky and its Sky Sports Racing channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Kentucky Derby via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Can I livestream the Kentucky Derby in Canada?

While TSN has been the long term broadcaster of the Run for the Roses across the border, this year's event isn't currently on the network's schedule.

Livestream the Kentucky Derby in Australia

Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

