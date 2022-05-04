Kentucky Derby 2022: How to Watch, Stream Live Without Cable

We're rapidly approaching the first Saturday in May, which means it's time for the Kentucky Derby. After last year's race ran with fewer spectators, the stands and infield of Churchill Downs will be packed to their usual 165,000 capacity for the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Zandon is the favorite in this year's race with 3-1 odds. Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) round out the top horses. You can see all of the Derby odds here.

If you won't be wearing fancy hats and sipping mint juleps at the race track, you can watch the Run for the Roses from home. The 2022 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 1 and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live without cable.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When does the Kentucky Derby start?



The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 7. TV coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network and then continues on NBC and Peacock from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT).

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Peacock, owned by NBC, offers some live sports to go along with its on-demand entertainment. The $5-a-month tier gives you access to the Kentucky Derby, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments. The service also airs a few other less popular sports, such as rugby, figure skating, track and field and cycling. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations, but only in a handful of markets, and USA Network. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC in most markets and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's $70-a-month Plus package includes NBC and USA Network in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.