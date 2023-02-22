Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Start Time, How to Watch, Everything to Know

After years of missteps, injuries and visa woes, it appears as though the long running feud between world famous YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and boxer-turned-reality-star Tommy Fury will be settled in the ring.

This is the third attempt at making this fight. A contest, scheduled for last August, was canceled at the last minute thanks to Fury's US visa issues. This time, the fight is taking place in Saudi Arabia, so no such problems are anticipated.

Here are all the details...

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury date and start times

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). That translates to a very friendly 7 p.m. Sunday start for folks in the UK. But a much less friendly 6 a.m. start on the Monday morning for Australians.

You can expect Paul and Fury to make their ring walks roughly two and half hours after the start of the card. So that's around 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch or livestream Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Folks in the US can watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on ESPN+ PPV.

In the UK you can watch the fight via BT Sport Box Office for £19.95.

Australians can go through Kayo on PPV for AU$29.95.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight details

The fight between Paul and Fury is taking place at Cruiserweight and is scheduled for eight rounds.

Who is Jake Paul?

You're almost certainly aware of Paul, the social media star who first made it big on Vine before successfully transitioning to every platform in existence. He's moved into boxing in recent years after initially fighting on the undercard of brother Logan Paul's viral boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Most recently Paul scored an impressive victory over legendary UFC champion Anderson Silva. A notable win because Silva, already known for his incredible kickboxing prowess, had scored some impressive boxing wins, most notably defeating former world champ Julio César Cháves Jr.

Paul has also successfully moved into boxing promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, one of the biggest female boxing contests of all time.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Fury is a UK-based pro boxer with a famous last name. He's the half-brother of the current heavyweight king Tyson Fury. He's also famous in the UK for starring in Love Island, a reality TV show where contestants have to couple up in order to avoid elimination. The show is huge in the UK.

In his last professional bout, Fury defeated Daniel Bocianski, fighting on his brother's undercard, but he also boxed in an exhibition bout against Rolly Lambert in which he was roundly criticized. Not only did Fury miss weight by almost 7 pounds, but the fight was considered to be fairly lackluster, with Fury copping most of the blame online.

Full fight card

As always, these cards are subject to change. We'll keep this as up to date as possible.