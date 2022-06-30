Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Is the Fight Still On?

After being announced last week, the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is now in jeopardy.

Thanks to a Visa issue with boxer Tommy Fury, the press conference that was supposed to take place on Wednesday has been canceled.

"Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out," Fury said on Instagram, "and as soon as we entered the airport, I got pulled to one side and I was told by the homeland security that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know. I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel to the USA."

In response, Paul claimed Fury was trying to "weasel" his way out of the fight. "My team and my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse," Paul tweeted. "Take them or admit you're a scared little bitch."

More recently, Paul has claimed he and his team are moving on from the fight and potentially looking at other opponents.

Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made.



Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.



Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One ☝️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2022

"Tommy Fury is in hiding," he tweeted. "Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One."

Both Paul and Fury had officially announced news of the upcoming fight over social media on July 23.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

On August 6th you’re gonna wish you just stuck to fighting those paid off MMA fighters and kept my name out of your mouth 🖕



Official press conference and tickets on sale Wednesday June 29th at 11AM#PaulFury@ShowtimeBoxing @MostVpromotions @frankwarren_tv pic.twitter.com/howphnFMdW — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) June 23, 2022

The fight, if it goes ahead, is set to take place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6 and will be co-headlined by Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.

Fury was supposed to be Paul's opponent in his last fight, which was set to take place in December. After suffering a broken rib, Fury was forced to pull out and was replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

That fight was a rematch of an earlier contest between the two. Paul put an exclamation mark on their second meeting, knocking Woodley out in spectacular fashion in the sixth round.

Sometimes I sit and wonder how a novice boxer, Jake Paul, did this to Tyron Woodley…an ex UFC champ pic.twitter.com/0p0W6IuwNP — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 26, 2022

But since then -- and before then -- people have been begging Paul to fight a "real" boxer. Up until this point, Paul has faced a mix of YouTubers and ex-MMA fighters. As an 8-0 up-and-coming fighter, Fury is designed to be that "real" boxer and will most likely represent Paul's toughest test in the ring to date.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Fury is a young pro boxer with a famous last name. He's the half brother of the current heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. He's also famous in the UK for starring in Love Island, a reality TV show where contestants have to couple up in order to avoid elimination. The show is huge in the UK.

Who is Jake Paul?

You're probably aware of Paul, the social media personality who first made it big on Vine before moving across to every platform in existence. He's moved into boxing in recent years after fighting on the undercard of brother Logan Paul's viral boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Paul has also moved into promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which was one of the biggest female boxing matches of all-time.

Paul seems to get the public's perception of his boxing career, and posted a pretty self aware (and funny) TikTok about his upcoming fight with Fury.

How do I watch the fight online?

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be available to watch on Showtime PPV, much like his last contest. There's no way to pre-order the event yet, but we'll update closer to the event with all the details.