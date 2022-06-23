Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Fight Date, How to Watch Online, Everything to Know

After multiple stops and starts, it looks like the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is finally going ahead.

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury officially announced the news over social media.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

On August 6th you’re gonna wish you just stuck to fighting those paid off MMA fighters and kept my name out of your mouth 🖕



Official press conference and tickets on sale Wednesday June 29th at 11AM#PaulFury@ShowtimeBoxing @MostVpromotions @frankwarren_tv pic.twitter.com/howphnFMdW — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) June 23, 2022

The fight is set to take place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 6 and will be co-headlined by Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 11 a.m. EST.

Tommy Fury was supposed to be Jake Paul's opponent in his last fight, which was set to take place in December 2021. After suffering a broken rib, Fury was forced to pull out and was replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

That fight was a rematch of an earlier contest between the two. Paul put an exclamation mark on their second meeting, knocking Woodley out in spectacular fashion in the sixth round.

Sometimes I sit and wonder how a novice boxer, Jake Paul, did this to Tyron Woodley…an ex UFC champ pic.twitter.com/0p0W6IuwNP — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 26, 2022

But since then -- and before then -- people have been begging Jake Paul to fight a "real" boxer. Up until this point Paul has faced a mix of YouTubers and ex-MMA fighters. As an 8-0 up-and-coming fighter, Fury is designed to be that "real" boxer and will most likely represent Paul's toughest test in the ring to date.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury is a young pro boxer with a famous last name. He's the half brother of the current Heavyweight king Tyson Fury. He's also famous in the UK for starring in Love Island, a reality TV show where contestants have to couple up in order to avoid elimination. The show is huge in the UK.



Tommy Fury is undefeated, with eight wins and zero losses on his record.

Who is Jake Paul?

You're probably aware of Jake Paul, the social media personality who first made it big on Vine before moving across to every platform in existence. He's moved into boxing in recent years after fighting on the undercard of Logan Paul's viral boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Paul has also moved into promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which was one of the biggest female boxing matches of all-time.

Jake Paul seems to get the public's perception of his boxing career, and posted a pretty self aware (and funny) TikTok about his upcoming fight with Fury.

When and where will the fight take place?

The fight is set to take place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 6. Tickets go on-sale June 29 at 11 a.m. EST.

How do I watch the fight online?

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be available to watch on Showtime PPV, much like his last contest. There's no way to pre-order the event yet, but we'll update closer to the event with all the details.

When is the press conference?

As always there's a press conference for the fight. There will most likely be multiple press conferences, but the first takes place this coming Wednesday to support the launch of the tickets going on sale. The press conference will no doubt be awash with trash talk, drama and publicity stunts.

You can watch it live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel.