Jake Paul Defeats Anderson Silva via Decision, After a Crushing Knockdown

Now might be the time to finally take Jake Paul seriously as a professional boxer.

Today, Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva via decision in a boxing match that, unlike some Paul fights in the past, absolutely lived up to the hype.

It was a back and forth contest, with most onlookers having it even after the first six rounds. For most of the fight Paul did well at distance, landed sharp jabs to the head and body of the 47-year-old Silva, who tended to fight in patches. Silva's best success came when he fought tight on the inside, landing multiple sharp uppercuts to the chin of Paul.

But in the eighth and final round, with a marauding Silva looking for the finish, Paul landed a clean shot that sent Silva to the canvas.

Despite that, Silva made it the final bell, with Paul winning a decision according to the judges, who scored the fight 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73.

Afterwards Paul was very respectful towards Silva, but called out UFC fighter Nate Diaz and Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez. He also made reference to joining forces with Silva to create a fighters union, to make sure MMA fighters in particular are paid fairly. Paul, on multiple occasions has called out the UFC for its pay structure.

It was easily Paul's best fight to date. A fight in which he looked comfortable fighting a combat sports veteran with decades of experience. Paul was able to land multiple clean shots on Silva, a fighter once known for his matrix-like head movement.