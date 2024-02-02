Cricket Livestream: How to Watch India vs. England, 2nd Test From Anywhere

After an electrifying first encounter, India and England go head-to-head once more for the second test of the series in Visakhapatnam.

The tourists stunned India with a performance for the ages in the first test, as England battled its way to a 28-run victory in a tense finish.

That win was spearheaded by a superb 196-run stint by Ollie Pope and an equally important 7-62 from spinner Tom Hartley on his debut.

India's hopes of bouncing back have taken a hit with batsman K.L. Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja both ruled out of the second test through injury, adding to a lengthy absentee list that includes reliable run-machine Virat Kohli.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the second match of the series, no matter where you are in the world.

Batsman Ollie Pope was England's hero in Hyderabad in the first test, scoring an incredible 196 runs from 278 deliveries. Stu Forster/Getty Images

India vs. England: When and where?

India take on England in the second match of this test series at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from Friday, Feb. 2, until Tuesday, Feb. 6. Play is set to start each day at 9:30 a.m. IST local time in India -- that's 4 a.m. GMT in the UK, 3 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT in the US on Thursday, Jan. 3.

How to watch India vs. England, 2nd test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this test match locally, you may need a different way to watch the action -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream India vs. England in the US

This second test in the series will be available to watch live on dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch test cricket for $10 a month Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month or $80 for a year's subscription) or add it to your existing Sling plan. See at Willow

Stream the 2nd test in India for free

The second test between India and England will be available to watch in the host nation on sport network Sports 18. That means you'll be able to watch for free via its OTT platform JioCinema.

JioCinema Watch test cricket for free Every ball of this test series is streaming live and for free on JioCinema in India. The service has dedicated apps for a wide range of mobile devices and platforms, but you'll need an Indian phone number to sign up. See at JioCinema

Watch India vs. England in the UK

This series is being shown exclusively live in the UK by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Stream India vs. England in Australia



Pay-TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo are showing the second test match of this series Down Under.

Kayo Sports Watch test cricket in Australia for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming India vs. England using a VPN