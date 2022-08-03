OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Culture

She-Hulk's Disney Plus Premiere Delayed 1 Day, Episodes to Stream Thursdays

The Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to kick off on Aug. 18.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Tatiana Maslany stars in the forthcoming Disney Plus series.
Screenshot by CNET

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a new Marvel comedy series that stars Tatiana Maslany as the (occasionally green) lawyer Jennifer Walters, is hitting Disney Plus a day later than expected.

The nine-episode series is now scheduled to premiere on Aug. 18, Marvel said Wednesday. In addition, new episodes will arrive on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays.

In the She-Hulk series, Walters navigates life as "a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to Marvel. The show also stars Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth, who starred as the main antagonist in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also in the cast.

Disney Plus has already delivered two Marvel series this year: Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. I Am Groot, a series of shorts that isn't canon to Guardians of the Galaxy movies, is set to arrive Aug. 10. 

A comedic trailer for the She-Hulk series, released in May, sees Walters step out as a strong, green alternate version of herself. Does that mean she's ready to be a superhero? Not quite. "That is for billionaires and narcissists... and adult orphans, for some reason," she says.

