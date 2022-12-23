See a Moose Shake His Head, Knock Off His Antlers and Freak Himself Out

Animal antics can be pretty a-moose-ing. When a moose ambled up to Tyra Bogert's Alaska home and got captured on her doorbell camera, that alone would've been pretty cool for most people. But then, after standing still for a while, the moose innocently shook his head -- and the camera captures his antlers completely falling off, giving ol' Bullwinkle here a good fright.

The sight may look shocking to humans, but National Geographic reports that moose antlers aren't fused to the animals' skulls, and they shed them every winter.

The antler drop happens about 35 seconds into the video, which Bogert shared on TikTok and Facebook.

Bogert later posted a second video of her husband going out and retrieving the antlers, which she said the couple would hang on their wall. In that video, he brings them up to the camera and holds them high.

Bogert did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told McClatchy News the pair was "shocked" by what their camera captured.

"It really is a once-in-a-lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift," she said. "I don't think anyone just finds a pair of antlers like that."

Only male moose have antlers, and shedding them can free them up from about 60 pounds of weight. The moose should start to grow new antlers in the spring.