See a Moose Knock Off His Own Antlers and Freak Himself Out

When a moose ambled up to Tyra Bogert's Houston, Alaska, home and got captured on her doorbell camera, that alone would've been pretty cool. But then, after standing still for a while, the moose innocently shook his head -- and the camera captures his antlers completely falling off, giving ol' Bullwinkle a good fright.

The sight may look shocking to humans, but National Geographic reports that moose antlers aren't fused to the animals' skulls, and they shed them every winter.

The antler drop happens about 35 seconds into the video, which Bogert shared on TikTok and Facebook.

Bogert later posted a second video of her husband, Chance, going out and retrieving the antlers, which she said the couple would hang on their wall. In that video, he brings them up to the camera and holds them high.

Bogert told me the couple could not believe what their Ring camera had captured.

"(It was a) once-in-a-million view," she said. And the social reaction has been "insane," she said. "So many people don't even know that moose shed antlers."

Only male moose have antlers, and shedding them can free them up from about 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of weight. The moose should start to grow new antlers in the spring.